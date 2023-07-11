Man arrested for the murder of roommate in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Seventy-two-year-old Stephen Murray has been arrested for the murder of his roommate.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the area of I19 and the Papago Exit on July 10 around 9:38 p.m., after Murray called 911 to report that he had shot his roommate.
PCSD says they located Murray and took him into custody without incident.
Deputies simultaneously responded to Murray’s residence on the 1500 block of N. Paseo de la Tinaja to conduct a welfare check on 44-year-old Seth Satterwhite.
Satterwhite was found deceased inside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Murray has been arrested for 1st degree murder.
