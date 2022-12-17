Man arrested after reports of gunfire in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz (KVOA) - A person has been arrested after reports of gunfire in Sahuarita.
On December 16, 2022, the Sahuarita Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200 Block of S. Via Rancho Grande.
Officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Sahuarita resident Stephen Kalberloh.
Officers say Kalberloh refused to come out of the residence. they surrounded the home, and an
SPD Officer assigned to the Pima Regional Crisis Negotiation Team negotiated with
Kalberloh for several hours in an attempt to take him into custody peacefully.
They say while trying to negotiate with Kalberloh, the SPD utilized a robotic dog to deliver a
cell phone because Kalberloh had no home or cell phone. The robotic dog
made entry; however, Kalberloh threw it out his front door.
After negotiations failed, SWAT was requested and responded to assist. SWAT personnel successfully took Mr. Kalberloh into custody safely. No one was injured during this incident.
Kalberloh was booked into the Pima County Jail for three felony counts of Domestic
Violence, Disorderly Conduct with a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm within
city limits.
Anyone with information associated with the case may contact the SPD by calling 9-1-1, or (520) 344-7000 during business