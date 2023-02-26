Man arrested after a fatal crash in Goodyear on Saturday

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KVOA) - An arrest has been made after a man driving a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists killing 2 and injuring 11 others Saturday.
Officers charged 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan with two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault and eighteen counts of endangerment.
One person is still in critical condition and several others have serious injuries.
The bicyclists were travelling over a bridge when Quintana-Lujan hit them.
Officers say one woman died at the scene and another rider died later at the hospital.
Police say Quintana-Lujan stayed and cooperated with officers.
The suspect is expected in court on Friday, Mar. 3rd.
