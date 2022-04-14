Man accused of using stolen credit card at eastside gas station sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase items at an eastside gas station in February.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a man reportedly entered the Speedway Gas Station located at 6280 E. Broadway Blvd. near Wilmot Road at around 7:51 p.m. Feb. 26 and used a stolen credit card to make a fraudulent purchase.
Officials say the man then left the convenience store in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a Caucasian male with an average build and red hair. He was said to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue and white checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans and white shoes with a blue Nike logo.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
