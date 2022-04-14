 Skip to main content
Man accused of using stolen credit card at eastside gas station sought

Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase items at an eastside gas station in February.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a man reportedly entered the Speedway Gas Station located at 6280 E. Broadway Blvd. near Wilmot Road at around 7:51 p.m. Feb. 26 and used a stolen credit card to make a fraudulent purchase.

Officials say the man then left the convenience store in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male with an average build and red hair. He was said to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue and white checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans and white shoes with a blue Nike logo.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

