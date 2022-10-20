Man accused of murdering UArizona professor back in court Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man accused of murdering of a University of Arizona professor is expected to be in court Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the UArizona campus just a few weeks ago. That man took the life of UArizona Hydrology Department Head Thomas Meixner.
Murad Dervish is expected in court Thursday for a no bond hearing. Dervish is currently being held in Pima County Jail without bond. The prosecutor and the defense will each argue their case in front of Judge James Marner on whether or not Dervish should be held in jail without the opportunity to be bailed out.
During Dervish's initial appearance, the prosecution argued that the victim's family feels threatened, arguing Dervish should remain locked up.
Dervish's defense attorney will have the opportunity to argue their side as well.
It is unclear if Judge Marner will issue an immediate ruling.
A grand jury formally indicted Dervish on first degree-murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and other charges.
A formal arraignment in the case is set for Dervish for this upcoming Monday.