Man accused of helping suspect on the run in shooting of cop

PHOENIX (AP) — A 41-year-old Phoenix man is accused of helping another man who was wanted in the non-fatal shooting of a police officer.
Police said Michael Hankins was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of hindering prosecution in the manhunt for Nicholas Cowan. According to police, Hankins aided Cowan while he was sought on charges of attempted murder and other crimes in the April 14 shooting. Police said in a probable-cause statement that Hankins allowed Cowan to stay at his apartment for two nights before renting a Scottsdale residence for the wanted man.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hankins had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.