Major Santa Cruz County rezoning proposal withdrawn

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - An ambitious proposal that would have opened the door for major commercial and industrial development in the Santa Cruz County community of Rio Rico has been withdrawn.
The proposal was made by prominent landowner Andrew Jackson who owns thousands of acres along the I-19 corridor in Rio Rico.
His proposal would have rezoned around 3,500 acres for multiple uses.
He formally canceled his request July 31st after the idea faced plenty of push back from area residents.
A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last month may very well have been one of the Commission's busiest as hundreds showed up mostly voicing opposition to the idea.
A few people were in favor of it wanting to see more job opportunities in the area.
Most people against the idea fear that it would open the door for mining operations tied to the growing operations of the Hermosa Mine near Patagonia led by Australian mining giant South32.
After hearing the news of the withdrawn proposal outraged residents News 4 Tucson spoke to felt relieved but only for a moment as they feel this is far from over.
"We know this is not going away," said Rio Rico resident Ed Pirl.
Pirl and his wife Beth have been heavily involved in speaking out against the plans. Beth isn't convinced that there won't be continued efforts to bring mine related operations to their quiet, rural community.
“No amount of money is going to help you if you lose your health or if they destroy our environment you know water, air, soil," she said.
Robin Lucky formed the group Calabasas Alliance to help organize efforts to protect the region.
"We feel like this is a temporary win, I think we need to work to make sure we don't have a manganese processing facility in the neighborhood much less the county," she said.
News 4 Tucson obtained a letter Jackson sent to the Planning and Zoning Commissioners after the heated meeting last month, in it he made it clear his plans were to accommodate and encourage South32 development.
But when News 4 Tucson contacted South32 about his statements and fears from residents the Hermosa mine's president Pat Risner sent us the following statement:
“South32 was not involved in the rezoning proposal, which was always inconsequential for our planning, and we have no contractual relationship with the landowner who proposed it. Our focus is unchanged and remains on studying potential locations across Santa Cruz County for two future offsite facilities. No decision had been made on the location of these facilities. While Hermosa’s development does not depend on locating facilities within the County, we believe locating them here will help create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities.”
Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manny Ruiz told News 4 Tucson the County is dealing with high unemployment and that a solution needs to be found.
"We need to find ways of attracting good paying jobs for our residents," Ruiz said.
But he made no commitments to proposals that South32 would be the way out of that problem.
Ruiz and other elected officials have been accused by many of putting the mine's interests before residents, some told us they feel the Supervisors will do whatever South32 wants because of large donations made to improve various areas within the county.
Just this week South32 donated around $110,000 to local school programs, some residents we spoke to tell us they feel it comes with strings attached.
When we asked Ruiz about such accusations he said, "The answer is no, and it will always be no and we will take all the facts into consideration at the end before we make any decision that affects the mine."
Even with a temporary win of seeing Jackson's proposal removed, the group of outraged residents tell us they will continue making their opposition known.
After Jackson's proposal was canceled, County Community Development Director Frank Dillon made some recommendations to county leaders for future proposals of this magnitude.
He sent out the following letter:
"Nogales, AZ- July, 31, 2023 - The Santa Cruz County Community Development Department announces the withdrawal of the Baca Float #3 Major Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA) and Specific Zoning Plan (SZP) applications, which were originally scheduled for public hearing before the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on August 15, 2023.
The applicant, Mr. Jackson, officially withdrew both applications on July 31, 2023. Throughout the application process, both the CPA and SZP requests encountered significant opposition from community members, leading to extensive public comments predominantly expressing opposition to the proposed applications. Santa Cruz County Community Development understands the importance of community input and are committed to fostering a transparent and inclusive public process.
Many of the concerns raised by the community were communicated to the applicant by our staff in advance of the June 22nd .Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. It is important to emphasize that while Community Development can identify areas of concern or offer recommendations to applicants, the final decision on how to proceed with their application requests lies with the applicants themselves.
On June 29th, Community Development issued a letter to Mr. Jackson outlining concerns with the requests and providing recommendations for consideration. Community Development has engaged in open communication with the Board of Supervisors to ensure that these concerns are acknowledged. Lessons learned from the experiences with these recent applications have prompted Community Development to offer recommendations that may enhance transparency and improve the public process for future requests:
Develop a clear and consistent procedure for communicating complex and potentially controversial items to the community beyond statutory noticing requirements. This could involve increased collaboration with local media outlets and making clear, easily accessible information available on the County website.
Temporarily place a moratorium on the use of Article 31, Specific Zoning Plans, to enable staff to revisit and review the existing text and develop additional regulatory safeguards related to the scale of the request, nexus to a specific development project, compatibility, enhanced public engagement, and other related concerns. The goal is to ensure the use of Article 31 aligns with our long-term vision for Frank Dillon, Director Santa Cruz County Community Development Department 2 responsible development. Other tools such as development agreements may be established for specific projects in order to ensure that the development aligns with the community's goals, regulations, and zoning requirements, and it provides a framework for the property owner or developer to follow during the development process.
In the event the County Supervisors consider supporting the development of a remote training center or any similar future projects, direct collaboration with the interested parties and entering into a development agreement should be pursued. This approach ensures stable and predictable development standards that are mutually beneficial for the community, county, and business interests.
Foster holistic and inclusive economic growth and development in Santa Cruz County that respects community character and integrity. The "Rio Rico Vitality District," a successful long-range planning initiative based on economic data and community input, serves as an excellent example of such an approach. The District's planning process can provide a framework for developing community
inclusive long-range plans for other areas in the County. The link for that project can be found here: https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17140/230202-RRVD
Master_Plan-Report-ReducedSize As we move forward, we believe that these recommendations for improvement will contribute to a stronger and more transparent relationship between the County and its valued residents. We remain committed to engaging with our community and look forward to addressing future development proposals with a focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration."
Jackson could reintroduce the same or a similar proposal in the future or, as some residents tell us they fear, he could sell his land directly to South32.