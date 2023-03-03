Major developments in Christopher Clements trial

TUCSON (KVOA) - The jury in the Christopher Clements trial is deadlocked. A mistrial has been declared.

The Pima County Attorney's office says at this point, a new trial date will be ordered, and a new jury will have to be chosen to decide the matter.

Clements is accused of killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.

The defendant will be held in Pima County.

2nd trial of man accused in Tucson girls' death goes to jury Jurors deliberated for 5 1/2 hours Thursday in the second murder trial of a man accused of killing two Tucson girls a couple years apart. No verdict has been reached yet and deliberations will resume Friday morning. Christopher Clements is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping and other felony charges in the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis, who was reported missing from her bedroom in her parents’ home in April 2012. Last September, the 41-year-old Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison after being convicted in the 2014 death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. A different Pima County Superior Court jury heard 10 days of testimony from 30 witnesses in Clements’ second murder trial that began Feb. 14.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates on this story.