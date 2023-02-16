Maintenance power outages planned for some Tucson areas

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday night, some brief power outages are expected during electrical equipment repair.
Tucson Electric Power is planning to perform critical repairs tonight to electrical equipment recently damaged by a vehicle collision.
TEP says repairs will begin around midnight Thursday and last less than an hour, customers in the affected area are likely to experience a brief service outage.
Approximate boundaries for the affected area include:
- Cardinal Avenue on the east,
- Ajo Highway/Valencia Road on the west
- Hermans Road on the south
- Tucson Estates on the north.
Information about this outage is available at tep.com/planned-outage.