Maintenance power outages planned for some Tucson areas

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday night, some brief power outages are expected during electrical equipment repair.

Tucson Electric Power is planning to perform critical repairs tonight to electrical equipment recently damaged by a vehicle collision.

TEP says repairs will begin around midnight Thursday and last less than an hour, customers in the affected area are likely to experience a brief service outage.

Approximate boundaries for the affected area include:

- Cardinal Avenue on the east,

- Ajo Highway/Valencia Road on the west

- Hermans Road on the south

- Tucson Estates on the north.

Information about this outage is available at tep.com/planned-outage.

