Mabu the elephant has moved

TUCSON (KVOA) - Reid Park Zoo's bull elephant Mabu has a new home at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
In the wild, male elephants commonly move between herds for social and breeding purposes. Mimicking this natural behavior, Reid Park Zoo’s bull elephant Mabu has a new home.
Mabu arrived safely last night, Nov. 11, and is doing well adjusting to his new home.
Several members of Reid Park Zoo’s animal care and veterinary team escorted Mabu on his move and are helping him settle in.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo is centrally located in Fresno, California. It is home to over 200 different species and welcomes over 800,000 guests annually.