Low elevation snow this morning!

A system will be passing through Arizona today bringing frigid cold temperatures and a chance for flurries down to valley floors!
The best chance for snow will be above 6,000’ where up to 3” is expected but isolated flurries will be possible this time around in Tucson given how cold this system is!
The snow level will drop down to 2,500’ this morning but because of the lack of moisture, snow showers will be hit and miss. Higher elevations like Vail and the Foothills have a slightly better opportunity for accumulation and could see a dusting to 0.5” of snow on cold surfaces like car tops, rooftops and grassy surfaces! Meanwhile, valleys in Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County are likely to see up to 0.5” of snow, impacting the morning and afternoon commute!
The biggest impact from this system will be the cold temperatures that come with it! Highs will only push into the upper 40s for the warmest spots this afternoon! Overnight lows will drop well below freezing tomorrow morning so a Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect until 8 AM including Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle.
Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
- Today: Iso’d AM showers, breezy and cold (20%). High: 47°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 27°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, tons of sunshine. High: 55°