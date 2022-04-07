Low 90s through Saturday!

Back in the low 90s this afternoon but the warmest days will be tomorrow and Saturday! Then a storm system will bring cooler temperatures and gusty wind early next week!
Another warm day ahead with highs warming a few degrees above average for early April. Temperatures will range between the low 80s and low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Expect a lighter breeze today but gusts around 15-20 mph will still be possible, especially to the east of Tucson. Expect more of the same the rest of the work week and in to the first half of the weekend.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our temperatures and will warm us up into the low 90s through the first half of the weekend. Then a storm system will begin to impact us on Sunday in the way of wind and temperatures will start to drop.
Monday will be windiest day and fire danger and blowing dust will be the biggest concerns. By Tuesday, the wind sticks around and temperatures take a dive below average into the 60s and 70s. We also have a slight chance for showers at this time and the best spot for accumulation is still looking like the White Mountains. More details to come!
- Today: Tons of sunshine and warm. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and mostly clear. Low: 54°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 93°