Lost your pet or found a missing one? PACC advises residents to register to Petco Love

Dog Recovery

TUCSON (KVOA) — Whether it be crackling thunder from a monsoon storm or the loud explosion from a Fourth of July firework, the month of July tends to be a scary time for pets and their owners in Tucson.

To help keep pet families together, Pima County Animal Care Center is advising pet parents to keep Petco's Love Lost website on bookmark in case their beloved animal gets lost.

Whether you have lost a pet or found one, residents are encouraged to registered these animals on Petco's website. As registration is free, a lost pet would be cataloged on the nationwide page and hopefully will speed up the pet's reunion with its family.

For more information, visit lost.petcolove.org.

