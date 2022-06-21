Lost your pet or found a missing one? PACC advises residents to register to Petco Love

TUCSON (KVOA) — Whether it be crackling thunder from a monsoon storm or the loud explosion from a Fourth of July firework, the month of July tends to be a scary time for pets and their owners in Tucson.
To help keep pet families together, Pima County Animal Care Center is advising pet parents to keep Petco's Love Lost website on bookmark in case their beloved animal gets lost.
Whether you have lost a pet or found one, residents are encouraged to registered these animals on Petco's website. As registration is free, a lost pet would be cataloged on the nationwide page and hopefully will speed up the pet's reunion with its family.
With monsoon season here and July 4th right around the corner there is no better time to make sure you are prepared in case your pet goes missing. Visit https://t.co/EWtKpB4Q5T to register your pet today. pic.twitter.com/MvoeeBfqmv— Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) June 21, 2022
For more information, visit lost.petcolove.org.