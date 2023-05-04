Looking for a new job opportunity? Attend KVOA’s Job Fair Today!

TUCSON (KVOA) — For the first time this year, dozens of businesses will take part in KVOA’s Job Fair.

If you’re searching for a new job opportunity, make sure to attend the event on May 4. Register here to attend!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.

Some employers offer a sign on bonus, so dress to impress your potential future employer.

Employers include AMR Tucson Operations, BARR Credit Services, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Royal Automotive Group, COPE, CODAC, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, US Border Patrol & Customs, and many more. See full list here.

Some businesses available for interviews are: