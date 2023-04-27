Look back at Biosphere 2's original groundbreaking experiment

TUCSON (KVOA) - 30 years ago, 8 people were sealed in the Biosphere 2 facility for an experiment that was the first of its kind.
On September 26, 1991, a crew of 8 closed an airtight door, locking themselves in a new environment for a two-year experiment.
"They wanted to better understand Earth and how earth functions and how the systems that you and I are all so dependent on, how those systems interact," said John Adams, Deputy Director with the UArizona Biosphere 2. "And they felt the only way they could accomplish that is building a controlled sealed environment, pull in some of those biological systems and then immerse themselves inside to test these ideas and concepts."
However, it was a futuristic possibility that had eyes around the world locked in on this test.
"What captured the headlines was this idea that this facility behind me, Biosphere 2, was a futuristic colony for the moon or Mars," said Adams.
Inside the Biosphere 2, was an ecosystem with several different environments, thousands of species of plants and animals, and a farm to provide the so called "Biospherians" with air, water and food.
One of the "Biospherians" was Linda Leigh. Who, 30 years later, looks back on this incredible experience.
"I am always ecstatic when I think about the first two years of Biosphere 2. I think about everything leading up to it, which was equally to living inside," said Leigh.
Leigh says she learned so much from those two years.
"Being a part of the world, when you're out on this huge planet you're like a little pea in a million pea pods. But inside a smaller system, either like Biosphere 2 or like the test module, you become really a part of that system and appreciate the fact that you are, and you need to take care of that system," said Leigh.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE