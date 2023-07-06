Longer hours for Community Food Bank requires more volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is making a change to help our community, as the demand for emergency food continues to grow.
Starting Thursday, they are expanding their hours.
The Community Food Bank on South Country Club Road will now be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. - adding 5 more hours from their original early afternoon closure of 1 p.m.
They will also now be open on the 4th Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Brian Matthews says these longer hours will make a huge difference.
"Usually I go to work around 4 a.m. and don't get off until about 5 p.m., said Matthews.
Now, Matthews won't have to take a day off to get these necessities.
"It actually helps out a lot," said Matthews. "I mean, right now, it's struggling times, so people can come at a later hour to get their food, it would be a lot better."
Malea Chavez is the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. She tells News 4 Tucson the goal of extending their hours is to help people in Matthews' situation.
"We're hoping will be more accessible to folks, and a little more convenient as people are coming home from work. Or just having that extra stretch of time to be able to come juggle their schedule," said Chavez.
The organization has seen a dramatic spike in need.
"A lot of it has to do with inflation. The high costs of food. And people have also shared just the sheer high rise cost of transportation. And then we have a large portion of our new growth of clients and neighbors coming to see us, which is people who have had a job loss or change of life circumstance," said Chavez.
With these long hours, the food bank is going to need more volunteers.
