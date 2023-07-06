 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Longer hours for Community Food Bank requires more volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
Community-food-bank
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is making a change to help our community, as the demand for emergency food continues to grow.

Starting Thursday, they are expanding their hours.

The Community Food Bank on South Country Club Road will now be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. - adding 5 more hours from their original early afternoon closure of 1 p.m.

They will also now be open on the 4th Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Brian Matthews says these longer hours will make a huge difference.

"Usually I go to work around 4 a.m. and don't get off until about 5 p.m., said Matthews.

Now, Matthews won't have to take a day off to get these necessities.

"It actually helps out a lot," said Matthews. "I mean, right now, it's struggling times, so people can come at a later hour to get their food, it would be a lot better."

Malea Chavez is the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. She tells News 4 Tucson the goal of extending their hours is to help people in Matthews' situation.

"We're hoping will be more accessible to folks, and a little more convenient as people are coming home from work. Or just having that extra stretch of time to be able to come juggle their schedule," said Chavez.

The organization has seen a dramatic spike in need.

"A lot of it has to do with inflation. The high costs of food. And people have also shared just the sheer high rise cost of transportation. And then we have a large portion of our new growth of clients and neighbors coming to see us, which is people who have had a job loss or change of life circumstance," said Chavez.

With these long hours, the food bank is going to need more volunteers.

