...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Long-term drought in Arizona is a major contributor to recent fires

BRUSH FIRE DRAGOON MTS.
COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

TUCSON (KVOA) - Multiple fires in Southern Arizona have been started in the past couple weeks and the tunnel fire outside of Flagstaff is still currently burning.

The tunnel fire outside of Flagstaff has burned more than 20,000 acres and is so far 0% contained. It is expected to get worse if they do not get much more rain.

For us in southern Arizona, it is more of the same many smaller fires have cropped up and spread very quickly because of the strong winds.

"Winds are especially an issue in places like Southern Arizona and Southeastern Arizona because we are in a drought. It is very dry," News 4 Tucson Meteorologist, Shea Sorenson said. "If anything gets sparked, the wind will spread that very quickly, and that wind and the dry air will help spread the fire."

Arizona is projected to have an extreme drought for the next three to four years. With all the wildfires we have seen recently, we will we see an uptick in large fires during that time.

We thought we had a good bit of recovery from the drought after such an active monsoon last year, but it turns out that active monsoon has led to more plant growth which is just more fuel for fire to burn in these dry conditions.

We have seen drought conditions in the state fluctuate a good bit over the past couple years but the long-term situation is much different. We are still in the middle of a drought that started back in 1994 and we haven't fully recovered. 

"With the recent growth, we are probably going to have a stronger than average wildfire season," Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka said. "That is what we are predicting right now. That is why we want to get to word out there."

He continued by talking about what you can do around your home to prevent fires. 

"Clearing away dry brush and tall grass, such as buffelgrass, like you see behind me," he said. "Those are very easy grasses to burn and they burn very hot and fast." 

