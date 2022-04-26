Locklin Fire prompts evacuations in Old Bisbee

BISBEE (KVOA) - A wildfire burning in Old Bisbee is causing several evacuations for residents in the area Tuesday.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, those living along Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon and Juniper Flats are being told to evacuate.
According the Arizona State Forestry, the wildfire has burned about 100 to 150 acres.
About 50 personnel are at the scene.
Officials say a shelter will be set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill.
As of Tuesday morning, no road closures are reported in the area. However, Cochise County officials say residents should avoid the area.
