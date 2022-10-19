Locals highlight importance of Breast Cancer Awareness

TUCSON (KVOA) - One out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life.
The month of October is dedicated to bringing awareness to breast cancer and encouraging early detection and prevention.
Early detection can be done by self-examination, checking in with your doctor, and screening mammograms annually, starting at age 40.
Sherie Standifer, a Tucson local, has watched her mother and her sister survive breast cancer. She says watching their experiences has encouraged her to teach her daughter's the significance of self-checking.
"Don't take it for granted. If you feel something in your breast that is abnormal, go to your physician, and get checked right away. Because early detection really does save lives," said Standifer. "My mother is still here and so is my sister, so I am very, very grateful for that."
It is important to recognize that breast cancer is not limited to women, and men should understand breast cancer awareness as well to lower your risk or beat it early.