You can get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

TUCSON (KVOA) — The spookiest season of the year is here and USDish is once again looking for a horror enthusiast.
This person will earn $1,300 for watching 13 movies based on Stephen King’s most hair-raising novels.
The 13 movies include:
- Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
- Christine
- Creepshow
- Cujo
- Doctor Sleep
- Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)
- It (original or 2017 remake)
- It Chapter Two
- Misery
- The Mist
- Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
- Salem's Lot
- The Shining
USDish wants this person to track their experience while watching the movies. This includes tracking heart rate, jump scares and even sleep.
According to the company, the ideal candidate must be “detail-oriented enough to track their experience.”
No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. MST. Applicants must share why they want to be frightened this way in less than 200 words.
To apply, visit Earn $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Movies | USDish.com.