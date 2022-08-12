Woman in life-threatening condition after central Tucson crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — Impairment is believed to have played a factor in Thursday's three-vehicle crash in central Tucson, police say.
Officers responded to the intersection of 29th Street and Swan Road in reference to a crash.
They say a man and a woman were transported to a hospital. In a Friday update, police said the woman is in life-threatening condition.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. 29th St. & S. Swan Rd. as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving 3 vehicles.Expect delays. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/cLHjKeiIuv— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 12, 2022
No further details have been released.