Woman in life-threatening condition after central Tucson crash

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Woman in life-threatening condition after central Tucson crash

  • Updated
  • 0
29th Street and Swan Road collision

TUCSON (KVOA) — Impairment is believed to have played a factor in Thursday's three-vehicle crash in central Tucson, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of 29th Street and Swan Road in reference to a crash.

They say a man and a woman were transported to a hospital. In a Friday update, police said the woman is in life-threatening condition.

No further details have been released.