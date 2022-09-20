Woman dies in suspected DUI crash on Tucson's southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman is dead after being in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Tucson’s southeast side.
Police say the crash happened in the 10300 block of E. Danwood Way near Houghton Road before 10 p.m.
They say there were three occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupants have been identified as two men and a woman.
One of the men and the woman were transported to a hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries. The other man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
While the crash remains under investigation, failure to reduce/control speed and possibly impaired driving are the main factors in the crash, police say.