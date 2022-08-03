Woman dies from injuries sustained in July crash on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman died after being in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side in July.
Police responded to the intersection of Flowing Wells and Prince roads on July 22 in reference to a crash with injuries.
Police said the crash involved a gray 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2021 Toyota Corolla.
The driver and passenger of the Malibu were transported to a hospital for further evaluation, police said.
According Tucson Police Department, the driver of the Malibu attempted to make a left turn from southbound Flowing Wells onto Prince on a yellow light. At the same time, the Corolla was traveling northbound Flowing Wells and collided with the Malibu.
The driver of the Malibu was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn.
On Tuesday, officials said the passenger of the Malibu, 84-year-old Marjean Ione Bloom died due to injuries sustained during the crash.
Investigators are expected to review the case and determine if other charges or citations will be issued.