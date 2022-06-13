Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night on Tucson's west side.
Officers responded to Oracle and Wetmore roads at about 10:55 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Police say 51-year-old Michelle A. Armenta was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She passed away due to her injuries on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation, police said Monday. They were not impaired at the time of the crash.
Police say that walking in the roadway by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in this crash.
While the investigation is ongoing, no charges or citations have been issued at this time.