Woman charged in shooting death of Tucson man

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman is behind bars in connection to a shooting in central Tucson that left a man dead last week.
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 200 block of W. Kelso St. in reference to a shooting.
Sixty-seven-year-old Glenn Long was transported to a hospital after being shot. Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Cypriana Alcantar was located near Miracle Mile and Oracle Road.
According to detectives, Long and Alcantar were involved in a fight earlier on Aug. 24 at Long’s home. Later in the day, Alcantar allegedly returned to the home and shot Long.
She has been booked into Pima County Jail on first-degree murder and prohibited possessor charges. She is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.