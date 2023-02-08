Woman charged for distributing methamphetamine

PHOENIX,Ariz. (KVOA) – Intent to distribute methamphetamine can lead to 20 years in prison and a fine up to 1 million dollars or both.
Vanessa Rene Dundon was stopped in her vehicle on the Hopi Reservation in April 2021, March 2022, and April 2022.
Dundon admitted she had in possession of 58.4 grams of pure methamphetamine to deliver it to other individuals in exchange for payment.
Vanessa Rene Dundon pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine last week.
Dundon sentencing is scheduled for April 18, 2023.