Woman arrested in NE hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

TUCSON (KVOA) — The suspect in last Wednesday's hit-and-run on Tucson's northeast side has been arrested.
Twenty-two-year-old Amada Fierros was arrested over the weekend, police said Monday.
On Friday, she was identified as the person of interest in reference to the crash that occurred near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads. The collision left a bicyclist severely injured.
Police say the cyclist, who was identified as a woman in her 50s, is still recovering at the hospital. She is currently in serious condition.
Police said the driver involved reportedly fled the area on foot before police arrived at the scene.
Fierros has been charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury and outstanding felony warrant.
