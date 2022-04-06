Woman arrested in midtown fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 79-year-old man at a midtown 7-Eleven last month.
On March 25, Anthony Ames and an unidentified female were transported to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot located near the 1000 block of North Columbus Boulevard near Speedway Boulevard.
After further investigation, detectives determined that there was a confrontation between the driver of the vehicle and the two injured individuals prior to the collision. Police said the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot after hitting Ames and the woman with his vehicle.
Police officially launched an investigation after Ames succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Elaine Vernette Boone. They said she was located near Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard.
Boone has booked into the Pima County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault, dangerous instrument, aggravated assault serious injuries, and an outstanding warrant of second-degree homicide.
Police say she also had two outstanding warrants that she was booked on.