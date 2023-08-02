Woman arrested in deadly hit and run in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been arrested after being involved in a deadly hit and run in Oro Valley on Tuesday morning.
36-year-old Rose Johnston, a Rio Rico resident, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of collision causing death.
Oro Valley Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Oracle and Hardy Roads.
Police say the victim's vehicle was side swiped by Johnston causing them to crash into a pole.
The victim, Martin Velasquez of Tucson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two additional passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.