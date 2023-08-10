Woman arrested in connection to Sahuarita homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Sahuarita.
40-year-old Sahuarita resident Tyesha Wayne was arrested for one count of domestic violence second degree murder.
On Monday at 5:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of South Burro Canyon Place and East Ashburn Mountain Drive for the report of an unknown problem.
Upon arrival, officers located 26-year-old Sahuarita resident Daniel Walker suffering from obvious gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Detectives established probably cause to arrest Wayne at her residence on Wednesday evening.
She was booked into Pima County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, Sahuarita Police ask that you reach out to detectives by calling 911 or contacting their tip line at 520-445-7847.