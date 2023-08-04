 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Woman arraigned in court, accused of poisoning her husband

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman was arraigned in court on Friday, accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee.

Melody Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of:

  • Attempt to commit first degree murder, domestic violence
  • Attempt to commit aggravated assault-serious physical injury, domestic violence
  • Adding poison or harmful substance to food or drink

Johnson is accused of trying to poison her husband's coffee every morning since the end of March.

During the end of March, while her and her husband were stationed in Germany due to her husband being in the Air Force, he started noticing that his coffee was tasting bad. 

Two to three weeks later, he started testing it his coffee and found high levels of chlorine.

In May, he set up cameras throughout the house and saw Johnson pouring something in his coffee pot.

In June, they returned to Tucson and were placed in temporary housing where he set up cameras again.

He saw Johnson walking to his coffee maker and pouring something into his water reservoir.

He then took that footage to the Tucson Police.

Johnson is currently being held in Pima County Jail.

