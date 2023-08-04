Woman arraigned in court, accused of poisoning her husband

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman was arraigned in court on Friday, accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee.
Melody Johnson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of:
- Attempt to commit first degree murder, domestic violence
- Attempt to commit aggravated assault-serious physical injury, domestic violence
- Adding poison or harmful substance to food or drink
Johnson is accused of trying to poison her husband's coffee every morning since the end of March.
During the end of March, while her and her husband were stationed in Germany due to her husband being in the Air Force, he started noticing that his coffee was tasting bad.
Two to three weeks later, he started testing it his coffee and found high levels of chlorine.
In May, he set up cameras throughout the house and saw Johnson pouring something in his coffee pot.
In June, they returned to Tucson and were placed in temporary housing where he set up cameras again.
He saw Johnson walking to his coffee maker and pouring something into his water reservoir.
He then took that footage to the Tucson Police.
Johnson is currently being held in Pima County Jail.