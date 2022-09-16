Woman accused of smuggling migrants, leading deputies into high-speed chase along I-10

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 19-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly smuggling two migrants and leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 early Friday morning.
In a news release, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger driving erratically on the I-10 near MM 204 when a gray Hyundai attempted to run the pursuing deputy’s vehicle off the road, starting a second pursuit.
According to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Hyundai, who has been identified as Alma Rodriguez Dominguez, also attempted to run down deputies set up with spike strips along the I-10.
Rodriguez Dominguez reportedly came to a stop at Seventh Street and Osborn.
The Sheriff’s Office says two undocumented migrants and the 19-year-old’s children were located inside the vehicle.
The children, a 1-year-old and a 5-month-old, were unharmed, officials say. The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the children.
The migrants were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Rodriguez Dominguez has been booked into the Pinal County Jail. PCSO will be recommending charges for aggravated assault, unlawful flight, endangerment, and child abuse.