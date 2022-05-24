 Skip to main content
Wildlife officials warn of bear sighting in Catalina Foothills area

  • Updated
  • 0
Black Bear

FILE PHOTO — Black Bear. 

 anoldent / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wildlife officials are warning Catalina Foothills residents to be on the lookout for a black bear in the area.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, the bear was last seen at 2:11 p.m. Monday near Craycroft Road and Glenn Street.

The bear was initially seen Sunday evening near Campbell Avenue and River Road.

Wildlife officials described it as a young, reddish-brown bear. It may be using the Rillito River to move about.

"The bear is not menacing and is likely fearful of people, but its presence in a populated area is of concern to authorities," AZGFD said.

If you see the bear, call 623-236-7201 or 911.

