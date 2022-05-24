Wildlife officials warn of bear sighting in Catalina Foothills area

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wildlife officials are warning Catalina Foothills residents to be on the lookout for a black bear in the area.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson, the bear was last seen at 2:11 p.m. Monday near Craycroft Road and Glenn Street.
The bear was initially seen Sunday evening near Campbell Avenue and River Road.
Wildlife officials described it as a young, reddish-brown bear. It may be using the Rillito River to move about.
BOLO for a black bear last seen 2:11 PM Mon. near Craycroft & Glenn, first seen Sun. PM near Campbell & River. May be young, reddish-brown, using Rillito wash to move about. Unable to locate thus far. Not menacing, seems people-fearful, but presence concerning. Call 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/R8hoDR1KiA— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 24, 2022
"The bear is not menacing and is likely fearful of people, but its presence in a populated area is of concern to authorities," AZGFD said.
If you see the bear, call 623-236-7201 or 911.