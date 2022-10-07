Wildlife officials seek information after bobcat killed on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in connection to the killing of a bobcat on Tucson's west side on Sept. 28.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was "apparently shot" between 5 a.m. and 8:44 a.m. near Whispering Bell Dr. and Painted Hills Rd.
The bobcat was radio-collared for the Bobcats in Tucson research project funded by a Heritage Grant from AZGFD. The project is studying how bobcats use the urban-wild land interface.
AZGFD are asking anyone regarding this incident to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-003130. You can remain anonymous.