Wildlife officials seek information after bobcat killed on Tucson's west side

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pima County through 445 PM MST... At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Santa Rosa, or 33 miles south of Casa Grande, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH