Wildlife officials seek information after bobcat killed on Tucson's west side

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 304 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 348 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Marana, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and areas of blowing
dust with low visibilities.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Red Rock and Dove Mountain, and portions of Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pima County
through 445 PM MST...

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles east of Santa Rosa, or 33 miles south of Casa Grande, moving
west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima
County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Wildlife officials seek information after bobcat killed on Tucson's west side

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildlife officials seek information after bobcat killed on Tucson's west side
Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in connection to the killing of a bobcat on Tucson's west side on Sept. 28. 

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was "apparently shot" between 5 a.m. and 8:44 a.m. near Whispering Bell Dr. and Painted Hills Rd.

The bobcat was radio-collared for the Bobcats in Tucson research project funded by a Heritage Grant from AZGFD. The project is studying how bobcats use the urban-wild land interface.

AZGFD are asking anyone regarding this incident to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #22-003130. You can remain anonymous.

