Wildfire reported south of Sierra Vista

  • Updated
Wildfire reported in Cochise County
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officials are reporting a wildfire near Carr Canyon in Cochise County Tuesday.

The Care Ownership Fire has burned 20 acres, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

There are traffic restrictions at Carr Canyon Road from Highway 92. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Currently, there are no evacuations in place for residents in the area. However, they are being asked to be on READY status.

CCSO is asking the community to follow their Facebook page for updates. They ask not to call SEACOM as the phone lines are overwhelmed at this time.