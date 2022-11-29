Wildfire reported south of Sierra Vista

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Officials are reporting a wildfire near Carr Canyon in Cochise County Tuesday.
The Care Ownership Fire has burned 20 acres, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
There are traffic restrictions at Carr Canyon Road from Highway 92. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Carr Fire Update 11:03Bucket drops with Helicopter 318 have begun with multiple crews on the ground. The fire is creeping and is now at the ridge. The Carr Canyon Road is now closed to all incoming traffic. No orders to evacuate~20 acresA fire investigator is on the scene.— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) November 29, 2022
Currently, there are no evacuations in place for residents in the area. However, they are being asked to be on READY status.
CCSO is asking the community to follow their Facebook page for updates. They ask not to call SEACOM as the phone lines are overwhelmed at this time.