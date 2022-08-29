Wildfire prevention starting for Mount Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tree thinning work begins Sept. 1 atop Mount Lemmon to aid with fire safety.
The Catalina-Rincon Restoration Project will cover more than 925,000 acres of land on the northern and eastern sides of Tucson. The work performed on Mount Lemmon will consist of thinning small trees and building piles for timber to dry out in order to create controlled burn operations to be completed in autumn of 2023.
Visitors can expect to see personnel in the area with chainsaws performing these thinning operations through the week and potentially on the weekend. Certain trails could be subject to closure while work is being performed.
Project results are expected to help reduce wildfires by treating and maintaining the area of the forest to provide safety for residents in the Summer haven community.
If you have any questions please contact the Coronado National Forest at Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.