Wildfire burning near Elgin is now 30 percent contained

  • Updated
Elgin Bridge Fire

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shared this photo of the Elgin Bridge Fire on May 23, 2022.

 Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

ELGIN, Ariz. (KVOA) — Favorable weather has assisted the firefighters who continue battling the wildfire near Elgin, Ariz. 

As of Thursday, containment has increased to 30 percent and the fire is at 2,149 acres.

The Elgin Bridge Fire sparked Monday morning about one-fourth mile northeast of Elgin.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the threat to structures has significantly decreased but "crews remain alert for any possible rekindles or wind shift."

State and federal officials continue investigating the cause of the fire.

For the latest information about the fire, find Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Facebook or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

