White House gives funds to states that have high drug trafficking areas

TUCSON (KVOA) — The White House just announced it will be giving out 257 million dollars to states that have high drug trafficking areas.
Arizona is among one of those 33 states and will be receiving 13.3 million dollars to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking. There were nearly 300 overdose deaths last year, 64% of them involved fentanyl.
Lieutenant Justin Lane is with the Tucson Police Department and is assigned to the Counter Narcotics Alliance. In his 22 years as a police officer, he says he's never seen anything like this.
"It's something we've never seen before in terms of damages it causes on the street; not only for the person using the drug, but of course the property and all the violent crimes that's associate to it magnifies the problem," he said.
Matthew Guatschi said the same thing, he was heavily addicted to meth and heroin. He told News 4 Tucson that during his relapse, he overdosed. It was enough to get him to seek help at Amity Circle Tree Ranch in Tucson.
“By the Grace of God, I had luckily I had some people around me who found me in time and saved my life. Luckily I knew somebody who had been here and told me how good a program it was, and got me in. I came here to get my life back on track," he said.
He's three months into the program and is on the right track. He believes the 13.3 million is also the right track to help with the drug crisis.
Kyleen D'Imperio works at Amity Circle Tree Ranch. She says a lot of her students have issues with fentanyl and they're here to get help.
"We always do push for them to go long term treatment or at least some kind of treatment just to get a taste of sobriety and what sobriety is like and we teach them what they can do for their communities as well,"she said.
Tucson Police want to help people who ae in need of assistance to get their life back together.
Lt. Lane tells News 4 Tucson TPD has a deflection program which allows individuals to seek treatment.