While many celebrate the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, many others condemn it

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today marks the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden.
The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest climate investment in history.
The act pushes to improve the climate and provide more than 170,000 jobs nationwide. It is expected to bring over 1000 jobs to Tucson.
The city has already received millions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act.
One of the things the city has put the funds towards is changing the city's transportation to low to no emissions.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says they will reach their goal by 2025.
"We received a total of 48 million dollars to switch our transit buses to 100% low to no emission. We are going to reach that goal by 2025," says Mayor Romero.
However, not everyone thinks this act is a good idea. Many think it will do more harm than good.
Stan Barnes, former Arizona politician and president of Copper State Consulting, explains that many Republicans are against it.
"If you ask Republicans in Congress or in the state of Arizona about it, for the most part, you get boos and negativity," shares Barnes.
Barnes explains that many believe that the billions of dollars being spent by the Federal Government is too much.
"It is such a big reach of Federal Government. It is so much money. Its so much about what the Federal Government can do for you. Depending on who you are you either think its a good idea, or its one step closer to bankrupting the United States of America," says Barnes.
According to the IRA one year report, the IRA helped create or move forward over 12,000 jobs in Arizona.