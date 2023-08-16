While many celebrate the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, many others condemn it

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 619 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Tortolita, or 8 miles northeast of Marana, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction and Dove
Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The
Canada Del Oro gauge at Big Wash reported 0.75 inches of
rainfall in 30 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Catalina State
Park.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 630 PM MST...

At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Oro Valley, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 91.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 96.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

While many celebrate the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, many others condemn it

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

On August 16, President Joe Biden will sign a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law. Biden is pictured speaking in Auburn, Washington, on April 22.

 Karen Ducey/Getty Images

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today marks the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden. 

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest climate investment in history.

The act pushes to improve the climate and provide more than 170,000 jobs nationwide. It is expected to bring over 1000 jobs to Tucson. 

The city has already received millions of dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act.

One of the things the city has put the funds towards is changing the city's transportation to low to no emissions.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says they will reach their goal by 2025.

"We received a total of 48 million dollars to switch our transit buses to 100% low to no emission. We are going to reach that goal by 2025," says Mayor Romero.

However, not everyone thinks this act is a good idea. Many think it will do more harm than good.

Stan Barnes, former Arizona politician and president of Copper State Consulting, explains that many Republicans are against it.

"If you ask Republicans in Congress or in the state of Arizona about it, for the most part, you get boos and negativity," shares Barnes.

Barnes explains that many believe that the billions of dollars being spent by the Federal Government is too much.

"It is such a big reach of Federal Government. It is so much money. Its so much about what the Federal Government can do for you. Depending on who you are you either think its a good idea, or its one step closer to bankrupting the United States of America," says Barnes.

According to the IRA one year report, the IRA helped create or move forward over 12,000 jobs in Arizona.

