Whetstone used to stage shipping containers that will be used as barriers along border

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — The small community of Whetstone in Cochise County is being used to stage shipping containers that will be used as barriers along the border.
But some residents are upset by what they call an “eyesore."
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but you definitely can’t miss these shipping containers right off of Highway 90 near Huachuca City.
These containers have been there for a few weeks. The property is being operated by emergency management contractor Ashbri.
The state says the containers are being staged there while they figure out what areas of the border need more fortifications. This is part of the state’s ongoing effort to secure its own southern border.
They started this in Yuma and say it has been successful there.
A state spokesperson told News 4 Tucson’s Chorus Nylander the containers will likely get used in Cochise County but could wind up somewhere else.
Residents are split on the issue, some say all this activity is disturbing this small, peaceful community and that it’s just plain unsightly. However, others say if it helps secure the border they don’t care what it looks like.
“You’re driving by it’s nice and open out here and you see all these shipping containers stacked on top of each other a bunch of stuff going on, it’s an eyesore,” said Jason.
“I think it’s a good idea. I didn't know what they were at first. I heard they were for the border wall so I think that’s a good idea,” said Al Colson.
“I think we need to secure our border and if that's what it takes then do it,” said Billy McLain.
How long these containers will remain here is yet to be determined. The state says, however long it takes to figure out what portions of the border need them.