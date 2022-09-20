What's next? Local brothers look ahead after America's Got Talent

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two talented brothers from southern Arizona are looking ahead, after a disappointing finish on America's Got Talent.
The pair made it to the semifinals of the show before being eliminated.
Gabe does singing and impressions, while Nate provides the music. The brothers are now working on organizing a tour and putting together an album.
They also both have separate followings on YouTube, so they do have some decisions to make as their career progresses.
"The exciting part about after AGT is that we're starting to like get a lot more opportunities to work together as brothers" said Nate brown of the Brown Brothers, "which is something we always love to do."
Gabe Brown lives in Tucson, and Nate lives in Sahuarita.
Gabe is also a voice actor. He had a small role in Finding dory, and met his fiancé when they worked together on the show My Little Pony.
