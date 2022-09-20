 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

What's next? Local brothers look ahead after America's Got Talent

  • Updated
  • 0
The Brown Brothers

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two talented brothers from southern Arizona are looking ahead, after a disappointing finish on America's Got Talent.

The pair made it to the semifinals of the show before being eliminated.

Gabe does singing and impressions, while Nate provides the music. The brothers are now working on organizing a tour and putting together an album.

They also both have separate followings on YouTube, so they do have some decisions to make as their career progresses.

"The exciting part about after AGT is that we're starting to like get a lot more opportunities to work together as brothers" said Nate brown of the Brown Brothers, "which is something we always love to do."

Gabe Brown lives in Tucson, and Nate lives in Sahuarita.

Gabe is also a voice actor. He had a small role in Finding dory, and met his fiancé when they worked together on the show My Little Pony.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you