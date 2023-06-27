 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What fire departments are doing to limit number of accidental fires

Tucson Fire Department TFD
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- It's been an active wildfire season so far and with the upcoming holiday, The Tucson Fire Department said there's a plan in place to make sure fireworks aren't sparking off anymore fires.

Reds, whites, and blues will soon fill the sky, but with dry and hot weather conditions forecasted through the Fourth of July,

Ed Hackett with Tucson Fire said, "things are going to be perfect for burning."

That's why T-F-D told News 4 Tucson that they will have two hand crews working fallout areas from any fireworks

and the department will team up with Tucson Water to wet dry vegetation on top of mountains, so it's too moist to set off

even a small spark.

"We're actually going to have a drone with infrared, so if something does happen, we're flying the drone around, we can

see those hotspots as they start; and direct our crews to put those out before they become an actual fire on the mountain,"

Hackett explained.

Although a plan is in place, Tucson Fire is urging the community to do their part in limiting fires by refraining

from using fireworks that fly off the ground because they aren't legal in the City of Tucson.

Hackett said, "We want to make sure people aren't using those because we can't be everywhere to put those fires out if they get started."

Sparklers, poppers, crackling or smoke balls are okay, but TNT Firework Safety Expert, James Fuller said to be sure to pick

a safe location to light fireworks. "One that is flat, free of debris, and we prefer it's concrete, pavement, or gravel or dirt."

You will always want to have a water source nearby like a hose or bucket of water as well to douse the fireworks down completely

until they are cool to the touch. Fuller said leave the fireworks for a few hours, then expose of them properly.

Sparklers make for cute instagram pics, but Fuller said they cause severe burns. If you choose to light a sparkler, you will want to

keep them away from your clothing, skin, and kids. A few other "dont's" is never try to use fireworks that are damaged

or try to relight a dud. Never point a firework at a person or structure.

