What fire departments are doing to limit number of accidental fires

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- It's been an active wildfire season so far and with the upcoming holiday, The Tucson Fire Department said there's a plan in place to make sure fireworks aren't sparking off anymore fires.
Reds, whites, and blues will soon fill the sky, but with dry and hot weather conditions forecasted through the Fourth of July,
Ed Hackett with Tucson Fire said, "things are going to be perfect for burning."
That's why T-F-D told News 4 Tucson that they will have two hand crews working fallout areas from any fireworks
and the department will team up with Tucson Water to wet dry vegetation on top of mountains, so it's too moist to set off
even a small spark.
"We're actually going to have a drone with infrared, so if something does happen, we're flying the drone around, we can
see those hotspots as they start; and direct our crews to put those out before they become an actual fire on the mountain,"
Hackett explained.
Although a plan is in place, Tucson Fire is urging the community to do their part in limiting fires by refraining
from using fireworks that fly off the ground because they aren't legal in the City of Tucson.
Hackett said, "We want to make sure people aren't using those because we can't be everywhere to put those fires out if they get started."
Sparklers, poppers, crackling or smoke balls are okay, but TNT Firework Safety Expert, James Fuller said to be sure to pick
a safe location to light fireworks. "One that is flat, free of debris, and we prefer it's concrete, pavement, or gravel or dirt."
You will always want to have a water source nearby like a hose or bucket of water as well to douse the fireworks down completely
until they are cool to the touch. Fuller said leave the fireworks for a few hours, then expose of them properly.
Sparklers make for cute instagram pics, but Fuller said they cause severe burns. If you choose to light a sparkler, you will want to
keep them away from your clothing, skin, and kids. A few other "dont's" is never try to use fireworks that are damaged
or try to relight a dud. Never point a firework at a person or structure.