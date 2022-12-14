 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Wednesday marks deadline to apply for Tucson/Pima County’s rental assistance program

  • Updated
  • 0
Rent

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wednesday marks the last day for residents to apply to the Tucson and Pima County’s rental assistance program.

In a Dec. 9 memorandum, Pima County said it has received $59,206,668 from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

The county says very-low-income households and applicants “already engaged with the hotline” will be prioritized. Individuals in the portal will be contacted at least twice, by email and text message.

To see if you're eligible, click here. 

To apply, visit tucsonpimaep.com.

