Wednesday marks deadline to apply for Tucson/Pima County’s rental assistance program

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wednesday marks the last day for residents to apply to the Tucson and Pima County’s rental assistance program.
In a Dec. 9 memorandum, Pima County said it has received $59,206,668 from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
The county says very-low-income households and applicants “already engaged with the hotline” will be prioritized. Individuals in the portal will be contacted at least twice, by email and text message.
To see if you're eligible, click here.
To apply, visit tucsonpimaep.com.