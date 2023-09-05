Wedding day horror: couple discovers their car stolen on special day

TUCSON (KVOA) — One soon-to-be-married couple here in Tucson made a shocking discovery on the morning of their wedding day.
Their car had been stolen just hours before their big day.
The Saxon family lives at the Le Mirage apartments in Marana. Busy with last-minute wedding tasks, the couple parked their car right outside of their apartment.
The next morning, when the soon-to-be husband went to load his bride's wedding dress into the car, their car was gone.
Brandon and Rosanna went on to get married on Sunday. However, the discovery was a shock to them all.
"Our stomach's dropped. I said, 'babe, where's my car?' and then it hit. He ran around the neighborhood frantically trying to find it," Rosanna explained.
The couple even placed a "just married," sticker on the back of their car, as they planned to drive away to their honeymoon in it.
The thieves did not seem to care.
This horrific act left the couple feeling violated.
"We feel violated, because it happened less than 100 feet away. It happened so close to our home, everyone thinks they live in a nice neighborhood until something like this happens," shared Brandon.
The couple had lived here for years, but never experienced anything like this.
"We've lived here for 5 years and its always been beautiful and safe, so we think its just really bad luck," said Rosanna.
While this is the last thing you would expect on your wedding day, the couple made sure to not let the car situation slow them down.
"I was in shock, I didn't let it ruin my day. I went into shock but said okay, okay, its fine. Let's just make today a positive day. At the end of the day, it is a material item, so as long as our family is okay, we still had a beautiful wedding and day as a family, my last name finally matches theirs, so we stayed positive aside from that," said Rosanna.
The good news, is that their story has happy ending.
The couple contacted News 4 Tucson and told them that the police had a great wedding gift for them. The police found their car.
The Saxon's will have quite the wedding story to tell.
