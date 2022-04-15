WANTED: FBI is recruiting Arizona students for teen academy

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Is your teen interested in joining law enforcement?
The FBI Phoenix division is holding an academy for Arizona high school juniors and seniors.
Students will get a behind the scenes look at the FBI, different department duties and some hands on training.
Class will be held on June 27, for Phoenix students and June 22, for Tucson students from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
It's a competitive program so not all applicants will be selected.
The application, release form, and supporting assignment must be received by the FBI Phoenix office by May 18, 2022. Incomplete and/or late applications will not be accepted.
To apply and for more information on the FBI Teen Academy, visit: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/phoenix/community-outreach.