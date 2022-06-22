 Skip to main content
Vulnerable missing Tucsonan located after missing since Monday

Tucson police seek help locating vulnerable missing man
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vulnerable man is being treated at the hospital after he was missing from the Tucson area since Monday.

Seventy-five-year-old Michael Nichols was last seen Monday driving a a silver 2011 Chevy HHR with Arizona license plate 807WFS.

Officials described Nichols to be 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds.

In an update shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday evening, deputies with Cochise County Sheriff's Office located Nichols' vehicle within the county.

TPD said the 75-year-old was then transported to the hospital for further treatment before he is reunited with his family.

