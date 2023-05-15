Vote on TEP Prop 412 in Special Election

TUCSON (KVOA) — Electric bill rates could go up in Tucson if voters pass a proposition that will fund a renewable energy project.
Prop 412 would allow Tucson Electric Power to make improvements to the power grid.
So this is how it's breaking down: people living in a home would see a 93-cent increase, while small business owners will be paying two dollars and sixty-five cents extra monthly if Prop 412 passes tomorrow.
Although it's a small increase, one customer tells us the timing of it all makes it that much worse, as gas and food prices are already high.
TEP Customer Emily Conly said, "My power bill is already too high. I don't need it going up anymore."
One shopper tells News 4 Tucson he doesn't mind the electric bill going up.
Gary Stewart said, "I'll go along with a dollar. It could be a dollar or three dollars, so I think that's reasonable. Everything else is already going up, gas is already up, so I'll go along with it."
This comes as Prop 412 will grant TEP permission to build an underground transmission line that will provide reliable power for customers in the city. Some of that money will also go towards the city's Climate Action Plan if approved.
TEP Spokesman Joseph Barrios said, "It would go to fund projects that are outlined or described in the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Um, those specific projects haven't been identified as of yet."
City voters have until Tuesday evening, 7:00 p.m. to turn in their special election ballots. The deadline to mail in your ballots has already passed, so people have several options/places to drop off their ballots before tomorrow's deadline.
First, you can go to the Department of Housing and Community Development, just west of I-10 north of Congress.
Alternatively, you can go to Udall Park at the Morris K Udall Regional Center. Another option is the Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center in Midtown. Lastly, there is the El Pueblo Senior Center near 6th Ave and Irvington.