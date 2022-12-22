Volunteers needed for the 2023 initiative to end homelessness in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson and Pima County officials are calling on volunteers to help during the 2023 Point in Time Street Count.
More than 300 people will visit homeless camps in washes, bus stops, meal sites, abandoned building and other areas throughout Pima County on Jan. 25.
During the day, volunteers will collect data to help provide services to people in need.
“Volunteers do not need to be experienced but should have a desire to contribute to a community-wide effort to help reduce homelessness in Pima County and be comfortable using an application on a smart phone,” the City of Tucson said in a news release.
You can send questions to the Street Count Workgroup at EveryoneCounts@TPCH.net.