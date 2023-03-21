Voluntary recall of certain marijuana products

TUCSON (KVOA) — Several Arizona marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling specific products due to possible contamination with Aspergillus, said Arizona Department of Health Services.
Aspergillus is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else.
The products being voluntarily recalled are all plant/trim and names include Blood Oath cultivated by Potent Planet, Mango Sunrise cultivated by Nature’s Wonder Inc, Muddy Waters cultivated by Source One Meds; and Jenny Kush, and Big Mac cultivated by Deep Root pHarm. See below for tables with batch numbers for each product.
To date, no illnesses have been reported. The announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution.
Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others. A full list of symptoms can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.