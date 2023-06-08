Virus infects several dogs at PACC

TUCSON (KVOA) — A virus has infected several dogs at the Pima Animal Care Center, causing the shelter to only accept emergency intakes.
PACC is urging you to adopt or foster a dog for a short period to prevent further infections.
To offer more incentives for taking a dog home, the shelter is now providing free microchipping and vaccinations to those who adopt or foster.
Currently, the shelter is housing six dogs infected with pneumovirus, a contagious respiratory infection similar to pneumonia in dogs.
The Director of PACC, Monica Dangler, said, "The dogs currently here aren't necessarily sick. The ones in isolation are dogs that have been around and possibly exposed, so we are trying to move them out before they get sick."
PACC said there is no real treatment for the virus; it simply needs to run its course for at least 14 days. Dangler adds that unfortunately, this virus is commonly found in shelters.
"The dogs we see getting this virus are the ones that are incredibly stressed out from being here. They are scared, or they are dogs that have lived outside their entire life," said Dangler.
Dangler emphasizes that throughout this situation, the shelter remains at full capacity. She also mentions that even people without dogs can still be excellent candidates for adoption or fostering. Additionally, any donation will help them take care of these animals.
The original end date for emergency intake only was this Saturday, June 10, but PACC said it will remain in place until this latest outbreak has run its course.